Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The fight against Islamist insurgencies in the Sahel cannot be the sole responsibility of African countries, Senegal's President Macky Sall said Thursday after France and its EU allies confirmed a military withdrawal from Mali.

"We have agreed with Europe that the struggle against terrorism in the Sahel cannot be the business of African countries alone, there's a consensus on this," Sall said in Paris at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.