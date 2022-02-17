African Countries Can't Fight Sahel Terrorism Alone: Senegal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 02:23 PM
The fight against Islamist insurgencies in the Sahel cannot be the sole responsibility of African countries, Senegal's President Macky Sall said Thursday after France and its EU allies confirmed a military withdrawal from Mali
"We have agreed with Europe that the struggle against terrorism in the Sahel cannot be the business of African countries alone, there's a consensus on this," Sall said in Paris at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.