African Countries Interested in Launching Production of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The African countries are manifesting interest in producing Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V on their territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19.

"Countries across Africa, as well as Asia and Latin America, are showing interest in organizing production of our vaccine Sputnik V on their territory, our competent bodies in charge of these issues are now looking at potential candidates for launching production, as it is clear that large amounts of the vaccine will be needed," Lavrov said.

Dozens of African countries have received from Russia COVID-19 tests kits, individual protective gear and medications, the Russian foreign minister recalled.

Lavrov also noted that Russian experts had assisted Guinea's and Sierra Leone's response to the Ebola fever outbreak, deploying mobile hospitals there and arranging vaccine production.

"This Ebola response experience has largely helped our experts to create the vaccine against the coronavirus infection so quickly, as the platform that was created for the fight against Ebola back then was used," the minister said.