African Countries See Ukraine Conflict Differently From EU - Borrell

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The international community is strongly divided in its views on the Ukraine conflict, with African countries, in particular, seeing the issue in a different way from the European Union, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

On Monday, representatives of the EU and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held a ministerial meeting in Brussels. Among other topics, the participants discussed the Ukraine conflict and its economic impact.

"This war undermines universal value and the rule-based order. Not everybody understands that on the same way. Don't believe that around the world everybody agrees with this diagnostic. Yesterday we had a meeting with some African friends and it's not so clear that everybody supports this approach. Let's see what will happen in the next UN  General Assembly," Borrell said at the European External Action Service (EEAS) public conference devoted to the current threats of information manipulation.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in response to the request of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to protect them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and ramped up their military, humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine.

The world has split into those who support Moscow and accuse NATO of provoking the conflict, and those who condemn Russia's actions and impose sanctions on the country, while also ramping up their financial and military aid to Kiev. Some countries, including those in Africa, have also taken a neutral position on this issue.

