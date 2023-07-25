Open Menu

African Countries Subjected To Pressure From West - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) All African countries have been subjected to an unprecedented level of pressure from the United States, France and other Western nations to prevent the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum will be held in St. Petersburg from July 27-28.

"Pretty much all African states have been subjected to unprecedented pressure from the United States, the French embassies have not rested and do not rest to this day, and other Western missions are trying to contribute their share to these efforts in order to prevent this summit from being held, to prevent the representation of African states at this summit," Peskov told reporters, adding that this pressure should be "condemned.

"

The spokesman also said that the summit is important as it will give an opportunity to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative and Russia's support for Africa.

