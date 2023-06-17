The delegates from the African countries are arriving in the Konstantinovsky Palace in Russia's Saint Petersburg for talks with President Vladimir Putin to to discuss the joint African peace initiative on the Ukraine conflict settlement, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

The talks on the African peace initiative on Ukraine will be attended by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegalese leader Macky Sall, Comoros President Othman Ghazali and Zambian head of state Hakainde Hichilema. The delegation also includes Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly as well as Ugandan and Congolese representatives.