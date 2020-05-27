UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

African Development Bank Chief Hits Back Over Graft Accusations

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 11:45 PM

African Development Bank chief hits back over graft accusations

The president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, hit back on Wednesday at accusations of corruption and vowed to continue working

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ):The president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, hit back on Wednesday at accusations of corruption and vowed to continue working.

In a statement, Adesina slammed "unprecedented attempts by some to tarnish my reputation" and declared "I will.

.. continue to work with each and everyone of our shareholders."The United States is pressing for an independent probe into charges by whistleblowers -- declared as unfounded by an internal inquiry -- of alleged embezzlement and favouritism under Adesina, a Nigerian seeking a second five-year term at the helm.

Related Topics

Corruption Bank United States

Recent Stories

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 16,371; 883 new cases ..

41 minutes ago

Canadian Court Dismisses Huawei CFO Meng's Applica ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns start of temple's const ..

42 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints ADEK Undersecretary

1 hour ago

US House Republicans to Reject Foreign Intelligenc ..

45 minutes ago

Deep UV-LEDs Developed by Japanese Firm Weaken COV ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.