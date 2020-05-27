African Development Bank chief hits back over graft accusations

The president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, hit back on Wednesday at accusations of corruption and vowed to continue working

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ):The president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, hit back on Wednesday at accusations of corruption and vowed to continue working.

In a statement, Adesina slammed "unprecedented attempts by some to tarnish my reputation" and declared "I will.

.. continue to work with each and everyone of our shareholders."The United States is pressing for an independent probe into charges by whistleblowers -- declared as unfounded by an internal inquiry -- of alleged embezzlement and favouritism under Adesina, a Nigerian seeking a second five-year term at the helm.