TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The African Development Bank (AfDB) signed an agreement with Tunisia on Wednesday that will unlock $87.1 million in funding for Tunisia's grain import system, the North African country's economy ministry said.

"This financing is part of the contribution to the project of integrated and sustainable development of the Tunisian grain system that aims to secure the supply of wheat and barley and develop the infrastructure and logistics of grain storage," the ministry said in a statement.

The financing agreement was signed by the bank's deputy director general for North Africa, Malinne Blomberg, and Tunisian Economy and Planning Minister Samir Saied. At the signing ceremony, the minister praised the bank's support during the ongoing food crisis.