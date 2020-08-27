The head of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, was re-elected for a second five-year term, the bank announced Thursday, after a prolonged storm about governance that was resolved by an independent inquiry

Adesina, a 60-year-old former Nigerian agriculture minister, "obtained 100 percent of the votes of all regional and non-regional members of the bank," the AfDB said after its annual meeting in Abidjan, adding that his next term will begin on September 1.

Adesina was the sole candidate, but his bid for a second term had been clouded by whistleblower allegations -- later rejected by the bank's ethics committee and an external inquiry -- that graft, poor management and favouritism had flourished under his watch.