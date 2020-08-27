UrduPoint.com
African Development Bank Re-elects Nigeria's Adesina After Controversy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:59 PM

African Development Bank re-elects Nigeria's Adesina after controversy

The head of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, was re-elected for a second five-year term, the bank announced Thursday, after a prolonged storm about governance that was resolved by an independent inquiry

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ):The head of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, was re-elected for a second five-year term, the bank announced Thursday, after a prolonged storm about governance that was resolved by an independent inquiry.

Adesina, a 60-year-old former Nigerian agriculture minister, "obtained 100 percent of the votes of all regional and non-regional members of the bank," the AfDB said after its annual meeting in Abidjan, adding that his next term will begin on September 1.

Adesina was the sole candidate, but his bid for a second term had been clouded by whistleblower allegations -- later rejected by the bank's ethics committee and an external inquiry -- that graft, poor management and favouritism had flourished under his watch.

