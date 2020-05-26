UrduPoint.com
African Doctors Need Protective Gear To Defy Other Diseases Amid COVID-19 - WHO Official

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Providing doctors and other medical personnel in Africa with personal protective equipment (PPE) throughout the coronavirus pandemic is essential for keeping up the workforce to treat pre-existing dangerous diseases, such as malaria and Ebola, WHO Africa Program Manager for Emergency Response Michel Yao told Sputnik in an interview.

"If we talk by priority, the first one is of course the lab equipment and related. The second one is protective equipment; we have more than 3,000 health workers that have been affected. In Africa we have less doctors. If they all become sick because of COVID-19 - there are no others to treat malaria and many other [diseases].

So it's critical to protect them with protective equipment," Yao said.

According to the WHO expert, all this should be part of assistance provided to African nations, along with equipment for the coronavirus treatment centers.

The demand is even worse in rural areas and smaller towns outside of African capital cities ” Yao said their need was "huge."

Malaria continues posing an ongoing threat in Africa. According to WHO's figures, Africa accounts for 92 percent of global malaria toll, or an estimated 200 million cases.

