African groups say Guinea vote conducted properly

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Representatives from regional African blocs said Tuesday that Guinea's weekend election was conducted properly, despite the opposition claiming irregularities.

Augustin Matata Ponyo, the African Union's head of mission in Guinea, said at a news conference that Sunday's ballot took place "in transparency, security, calm and tranquility".

Jose Maria Neves, the head of the West African ECOWAS mission, similarly said voting had taken place according to Guinean legislation.

The announcement comes after Guinea's leading opposition figure Cellou Dalein Diallo on Monday declared he had won the election against the incumbent President Alpha Conde, 82.

Official results are expected to be released within a week.

Diallo, 68, had warned on polling day that the president might "cheat" in order to secure a win.

Conde -- who faced 11 other candidates including Diallo -- is seeking a controversial third presidential term.

He pushed through a new constitution in March which he argued would modernise the country. But it also allowed him to bypass a two-term limit for presidents.

Dozens of people were killed in protests against a Conde third term.

The United Nations, African Union and the Economic Community of West African States said in a statement Monday that the premature declaration of results was "regrettable".