UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

African Groups Say Guinea Vote Conducted Properly

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:41 PM

African groups say Guinea vote conducted properly

Representatives from regional African blocs said Tuesday that Guinea's weekend election was conducted properly, despite the opposition claiming irregularities

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Representatives from regional African blocs said Tuesday that Guinea's weekend election was conducted properly, despite the opposition claiming irregularities.

Augustin Matata Ponyo, the African Union's head of mission in Guinea, said at a news conference that Sunday's ballot took place "in transparency, security, calm and tranquility".

Jose Maria Neves, the head of the West African ECOWAS mission, similarly said voting had taken place according to Guinean legislation.

The announcement comes after Guinea's leading opposition figure Cellou Dalein Diallo on Monday declared he had won the election against the incumbent President Alpha Conde, 82.

Official results are expected to be released within a week.

Diallo, 68, had warned on polling day that the president might "cheat" in order to secure a win.

Conde -- who faced 11 other candidates including Diallo -- is seeking a controversial third presidential term.

He pushed through a new constitution in March which he argued would modernise the country. But it also allowed him to bypass a two-term limit for presidents.

Dozens of people were killed in protests against a Conde third term.

The United Nations, African Union and the Economic Community of West African States said in a statement Monday that the premature declaration of results was "regrettable".

Related Topics

Election United Nations Guinea March Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court seeks NAB comments in case ag ..

1 minute ago

VC Sindh University vows to compensate academic lo ..

1 minute ago

Four in 10 children are stunted in Pakistan: Nutri ..

1 minute ago

Iran daily virus cases exceed 5,000 in new record

1 minute ago

Spain mulls curfew to fight virus surge

4 minutes ago

US Firm Berkshire Hathaway Pays $4.1Mln Fine for S ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.