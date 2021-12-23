UrduPoint.com

African Health Regulator To Push Countries To Consider Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

The African Union's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will begin encouraging member states to consider compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 to raise extremely low vaccination rates, CDC Director John Nkengasong said on Thursday

"Governments in Africa acquire vaccines, make them available to the population and the population does not use the vaccines... Now we are pushing the countries to begin to consider more and more the need for vaccine mandates, but we still have this window of opportunity to go and voluntary take vaccine," Nkengasong said at a briefing.

The CDC chief noted that the vaccination rate across the continent remains critically low, with only 10.9% of the population fully vaccinated. African countries have jointly set a goal of 70% vaccination rate by the end of 2022, but meeting this target requires collective action and mass-scale campaign at all levels.

Nkengasong underscored that vaccination is the most effective public health intervention in the history of infectious diseases. And despite governments' efforts, everyone has personal responsibility and accountability for getting vaccinated.

In addition, Nkengasong endorsed the decision of some states to lift the ban on flights from African countries imposed due to the spread of the Omicron strain. He believes that it is essential to address coronavirus in general rather than a particular strain.

Africa is currently undergoing another COVID-19 surge with over 37,000 new cases and 160 deaths registered daily, the highest rate since August.

