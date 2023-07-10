African Leaders Ask Putin to Show 'Desire for Peace' Before Summit - Senegalese President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) African leaders have asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to show his desire to move toward peace before they attend the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, Senegalese President Macky Sall said on Monday.

The Second Summit Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum will take place in St. Petersburg from July 27-28.

"Before the next Russia-Africa summit, he (Putin) must do some actions to show his desire to move forward (with peace) even in a humanitarian way," Sall said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper.

Sall said that the request had been delivered to Putin during a six-nation peace mission to Moscow, as well as Kiev, in June.

The Senegalese president noted that further exchanges of prisoners and the return of children to Ukraine "can be a very good signal.

"

"That's why we continue to use the Russia-Africa Summit to see how we can move forward on the negotiations we tried to implement between Russia and Ukraine," Sall added.

On June 17, Sall, together with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Comoros President Othman Ghazali, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly as well as Ugandan and Congolese representatives, visited Ukraine and Russia to discuss the African peace initiative on Ukraine.

Moscow said it was open to peace negotiations as long as Kiev recognized the territorial gains it made since the launch of the military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Kiev insisted that the only acceptable peace option was its own 10-point plan providing, among other things, for the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.