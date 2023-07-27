Open Menu

African Leaders Could Visit Kiev Again To Discuss Peace Plan - Ugandan Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

African Leaders Could Visit Kiev Again to Discuss Peace Plan - Ugandan Foreign Minister

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) African leaders could visit Kiev again to discuss the peace plan on the conflict in Ukraine, but this trip will not be made on the way back from the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We have specifically come here for the Russia-Africa summit, and we will return back to our capitals, and will hopefully continue to engage amongst ourselves, and we will plan, hopefully again, a return visit to pursue that same objective," Odongo said, commenting on whether African leaders are planning to visit Kiev against after leaving St. Petersburg.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

