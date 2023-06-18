African Leaders Delivered No Message From Zelenskyy to Putin During Talks - Kremlin

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) The African delegation has not delivered any message from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the talks on the Ukraine peace initiative in St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"No," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the African leaders conveyed a message from Zelenskyy to Putin.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegalese leader Macky Sall, Comoros President Othman Ghazali and Zambian head of state Hakainde Hichilema participated in the talks. Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Ugandan and Congolese representatives also partook in the negotiations.