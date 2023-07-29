African Leaders Discuss Ukraine Initiative With Putin, Statement Being Prepared - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) A number of African leaders discussed Ukrainian peace initiative at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the final statement is being prepared, a source in one of the African delegations told Sputnik.

"Last night the leaders of the African initiative (on Ukraine) met with Putin and discussed the peace plan. The meeting ended at 02:00 (local time), they are preparing a final communiqué," the source said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.