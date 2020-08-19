(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :After rebel military leaders in Mali forced president Boubacar Keita from office, here is a recap of other African leaders driven from power in the last decade: - Niger - On February 18, 2010, president Mamadou Tandja is overthrown in a military coup after changing the constitution to remain in power beyond two terms. He had been voted into office in 1999.

- Tunisia - After 23 years in power, and under massive popular pressure, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali flees to Saudi Arabia with his family on January 14, 2011.

- Egypt - Hosni Mubarak resigns on February 11, 2011, after widespread protests, ending his 30-year reign and handing power to the army.

On July 3, 2013, the military ousts Egypt's first democratically elected leader, the Islamist Mohamed Morsi, after large demonstrations against his one-year rule.

- Ivory Coast - On April 11, 2011, Laurent Gbagbo -- in power since a controversial 2000 election -- is arrested after more than four months of crisis caused by his refusal to recognise the victory of Alassane Ouattara in the 2010 presidential election.

- Libya - Strongman Moamer Kadhafi is captured and killed on October 20, 2011, after nearly 42 years in power, nine months after NATO-backed rebels rose up against his regime.

- Mali - Mutinous soldiers overthrow the Bamako government and detain president Amadou Toumani Toure on March 22, 2012, precipitating the fall of the north to Islamist rebels allied with Al-Qaeda.

- Guinea-Bissau - A coup takes place on April 12, 2012, between two rounds of a presidential poll with troops arresting the former prime minister, Carlos Gomes Junior, who was poised to win, and outgoing president Raimundo Pereira.

- Central African Republic - Ten years after seizing power, General Francois Bozize flees on March 24, 2013, when rebels from the Muslim-dominated Seleka group seize the presidential palace, unleashing a bloody conflict with mainly Christian militias.

Seleka leader Michel Djotodia proclaims himself president, but on January 10, 2014, he resigns under international pressure over his failure to end the violence in the country.

- Burkina Faso - President Blaise Compaore, who came to power in a 1987 coup, flees the country on October 31, 2014, after being ousted in a revolt sparked by his efforts to extend his 27-year hold on power.

Less than a year later, interim president Michel Kafando is overthrown, but reinstated a week later.

- Gambia - Yahya Jammeh, who came to power in a coup in 1994, leaves the country on January 21, 2017, handing power to Adama Barrow, winner of December 2016 elections. He acts under the threat of military intervention by troops from neighbouring nations.

- Zimbabwe - Robert Mugabe resigns on November 21, 2017, after 37 years in power as parliament debates his impeachment. He is succeeded by his former deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, fired two weeks earlier.

- South Africa - Jacob Zuma, South Africa's first Zulu president in power since 2009, resigns on February 14, 2018, as the ruling ANC party turns against him, turning the page on nine years of corruption scandals implicating him. His vice president Cyril Ramaphosa succeeds him.

- Algeria - Ailing president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in power for two decades, resigns on April 2, 2019, after a month of unprecedented protests sparked by his bid for a fifth term.

- Sudan -Omar al-Bashir, in power for three decades, is ousted on April 11, 2019, by the military and placed under arrest following four months of protests against his iron-fisted rule. A joint civilian-military transitional government takes office in August.