ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Leaders of African nations are grateful to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his support in promoting the continent's interests on international platforms, Chairman of African Union and President of Comoros Azali Assoumani told Sputnik.

"We are grateful to President Putin because he supports us in the G20 and also supports us so that we have a permanent seat at the level of the (United Nations) Security Council," Assoumani said, adding that Africa needs to "have its voice" on international platforms in the multipolar era.

The second Russia-Africa Summit is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Summit participants are expected to sign a number of international and bilateral documents, the Kremlin said.