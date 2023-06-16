UrduPoint.com

African Leaders Make Conflict Resolution Proposals To Ukraine - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 11:06 PM

African Leaders Make Conflict Resolution Proposals to Ukraine - Source

African leaders have made conflict resolution proposals to Ukraine but will not disclose them until their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) African leaders have made conflict resolution proposals to Ukraine but will not disclose them until their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the source, the conversation with the Ukrainian leadership was "very frank."

When asked if the African delegation made any proposals to Kiev, the source said "yes", adding that nothing will be disclosed until the upcoming meeting with Putin.

The source also said that African leaders do not give up on their goals and will go ahead with their trip to Russia to listen to the other side.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev

Recent Stories

Alleged Russian Cyber Group Attack Exposes Data of ..

Alleged Russian Cyber Group Attack Exposes Data of Millions of Americans - State ..

22 seconds ago
 Nawaz Sharif to return soon: Javed Latif

Nawaz Sharif to return soon: Javed Latif

26 seconds ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb elected as PML-N Information Se ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb elected as PML-N Information Secretary

27 seconds ago
 Canadian Council for Refugees 'Disappointed' by Su ..

Canadian Council for Refugees 'Disappointed' by Supreme Court Ruling on Pact Wit ..

29 seconds ago
 Belgium to Supply Ukraine With Repaired М113 Armo ..

Belgium to Supply Ukraine With Repaired М113 Armored Vehicles - Reports

13 minutes ago
 Weight, beautification contest of goat, bull and c ..

Weight, beautification contest of goat, bull and camels held at University of Ag ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.