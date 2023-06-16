African Leaders Make Conflict Resolution Proposals to Ukraine - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) African leaders have made conflict resolution proposals to Ukraine but will not disclose them until their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the source, the conversation with the Ukrainian leadership was "very frank."

When asked if the African delegation made any proposals to Kiev, the source said "yes", adding that nothing will be disclosed until the upcoming meeting with Putin.

The source also said that African leaders do not give up on their goals and will go ahead with their trip to Russia to listen to the other side.