African Leaders, Putin Urge to Remove Obstacles to Russian Grain Exports - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The leaders of seven African countries and Russian President Vladimir Putin urge to the international community to take concrete steps to remove the obstacles to Russian grain and fertilizer exports, according to the joint statement, published by the office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

On July 28, Putin met in St. Petersburg at the second Russia-Africa Summit with Ramaphosa, Chairman of African Union and President of Comoros Azali Assoumani, Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo.

"The Leaders called for specific steps to remove obstacles to Russian grain and fertilizer exports, thus allowing the resumption of the full implementation of the Black Sea package initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General as endorsed on 22 July 2022 in Istanbul," the statement said.

The leaders also called on the UN to unblock Russian fertilizers that are currently stuck in European Union ports.

"The Leaders also called upon the United Nations to take necessary action in order to release 200 thousand tons of Russian fertilizer blocked in European Union seaports for immediate and free delivery to African countries," the statement read.