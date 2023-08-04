Open Menu

African Leaders, Russian President To Continue Discussing Ukraine Peace Plan - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 12:30 AM

African Leaders, Russian President to Continue Discussing Ukraine Peace Plan - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The leaders of seven African countries and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to continue discussing the peace initiative on Ukraine, according to the joint statement, published by the office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

On July 28, Putin met in St.

Petersburg at the second Russia-Africa Summit with Ramaphosa, Chairman of African Union and President of Comoros Azali Assoumani, Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo.

"The Leaders agreed to continue their dialogue on the African Peace Initiative so that a door to peace can be opened," the statement said.

