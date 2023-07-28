African Leaders Showed Political Will to Cooperate With Russia - Putin

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 10:28 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised his African counterparts for showing political will, independence and interest in bolstering ties with Moscow during a summit in St. Petersburg on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin praised his African counterparts for showing political will, independence and interest in bolstering ties with Moscow during a summit in St. Petersburg on Friday.

"African state officials demonstrated political will, independence and real interest in strengthening cooperation with our country. We appreciate it," Putin said at the Second Russia-Africa summit.

The president said he believed in success of Russian-African partnership, saying that the summit once again confirmed that Russia and Africa were committed to unlocking new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.

"We reaffirmed out commitment to creating a fair, democratic and multipolar world order based on universally recognized principles of international law and the UN Charter," Putin added.

He said that Russia and African nations had established a mechanism of dialogue at the summit and pledged to continue Russia-African security coordination on such global challenges as terrorism, extremism and food crises.

