African leaders slam Western absence from climate summit

African leaders criticised on Monday the lack of Western counterparts at a meeting in Rotterdam where they pleaded for funds to help their countries adapt to global warming

Rotterdam, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :African leaders criticised on Monday the lack of Western counterparts at a meeting in Rotterdam where they pleaded for funds to help their countries adapt to global warming.

Senegalese President and African Union chief Macky Sall, and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi said wealthy countries responsible for most CO2 emissions should have been there.

They were speaking at the Africa Adaptation Summit in the Dutch port city, which comes two months before the crucial COP27 climate conference in Egypt in November.

"I cannot fail to note with a touch of bitterness the absence of the leaders of the industrialised world," Sall said at the opening of the event.

"Because these are the main polluters of our planet and it is they who should finance adaptation." The Senegalese leader added that it was "not just the fate of Africa that is at stake but the fate of humanity and the future of the planet." Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo also had harsh words for Western leaders, with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte being the only one who showed up to the summit in person.

"I deplore the absence of the leaders of the industrialised nations and the private sector who are, as we know, the greatest polluters," Tshisekedi said.

"The African continent has the smallest impact on climate change, but paradoxically suffers the majority of its consequences," he said.