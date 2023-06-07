UrduPoint.com

African Leaders To Meet With Zelenskyy On June 16, Putin On June 17 - Foundation

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 10:12 PM

The leaders of African countries will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on June 16 and with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on June 17, the Brazzaville Foundation, which is among organizers of the African peace initiative, told Sputnik on Wednesday

"The Brazzaville Foundation is pleased to announce that HE Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, will receive on Friday 16 June 2023 in Kyiv, and HE Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, will receive on Saturday 17 June 2023 in St Petersburg, the following Heads of State: HE Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa; HE Azali Assoumani, President of the African Union and President of the Union of Comoros; HE Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville); HE Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda; HE Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal and HE Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia.

HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt, is expected to join the other African Heads of State," the foundation said.

