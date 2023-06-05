UrduPoint.com

African Leaders To Visit Moscow, Kiev On Peace Mission Before End Of June - NGO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 09:54 PM

African Leaders to Visit Moscow, Kiev on Peace Mission Before End of June - NGO

London-based non-governmental organization Brazzaville Foundation said on Monday that it had finished preparations for the African Peace Mission to Russia and Ukraine, aimed to settle the continuing conflict

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) London-based non-governmental organization Brazzaville Foundation said on Monday that it had finished preparations for the African Peace Mission to Russia and Ukraine, aimed to settle the continuing conflict.

From May 25 to June 5, the foundation made a series of visits to Kiev, Moscow and six African states and held meetings with their respective senior officials.

"This initiative is expected to culminate in a visit by the participating African Heads of State to Ukraine and Russia before the end of June 2023," the organization said in a statement, adding that "With the confirmed participation of the Heads of State of Egypt, Senegal, Uganda, Zambia, South Africa, and The Comoros (in his capacity as President of the African Union), the Brazzaville Foundation has fulfilled its role of initiating and coordinating this process."

The organization thanked all the heads of governments and states involved for their trust and confidence, adding that it hopes to continue "to play a constructive part in facilitating dialogue and fostering peaceful relations in the region.

"

Zane Dangor, Director General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, said in May that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as well as the leaders of five other African countries would visit Moscow and Kiev in June as part of the peace initiative.

Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Since then, Russian and Ukrainian delegations have held several rounds of peace talks, but the negotiations eventually reached an impasse. In October 2022, Zelenskyy signed a decree stating that Kiev could not hold peace talks as long as Vladimir Putin was president of Russia.

The Kremlin has stated that there are no conditions for a peaceful transition of the situation in Ukraine and that Russia is achieving its goals through its military operation. Russia noted that it appreciates the efforts of all countries that have tried to bring the conflict in Ukraine to a peaceful resolution, but so far this has proved impossible.

