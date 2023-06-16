African Leaders Told Zelenskyy Necessary to End Conflict Promptly - Ramaphosa

African leaders told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that it is necessary to end the ongoing conflict as soon as possible, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday in Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) African leaders told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that it is necessary to end the ongoing conflict as soon as possible, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday in Kiev.

"Even when the conflict becomes the most intense, that is when peace should be made," Ramaphosa told a press conference, adding that it is better to end the conflict before everything is lost.