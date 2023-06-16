UrduPoint.com

African Leaders Told Zelenskyy Necessary To End Conflict Promptly - Ramaphosa

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 10:50 PM

African Leaders Told Zelenskyy Necessary to End Conflict Promptly - Ramaphosa

African leaders told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that it is necessary to end the ongoing conflict as soon as possible, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday in Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) African leaders told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that it is necessary to end the ongoing conflict as soon as possible, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday in Kiev.

"Even when the conflict becomes the most intense, that is when peace should be made," Ramaphosa told a press conference, adding that it is better to end the conflict before everything is lost.

Related Topics

Kiev

Recent Stories

Virgin Galactic Astronaut Says Trust Built by US, ..

Virgin Galactic Astronaut Says Trust Built by US, Russia on ISS Eroding

29 seconds ago
 Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Says Modern Diplomacy ..

Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Says Modern Diplomacy 'Lacks Common Language'

30 seconds ago
 Biden Picks Ex-North Carolina Health Chief Mandy C ..

Biden Picks Ex-North Carolina Health Chief Mandy Cohen to Run CDC

32 seconds ago
 UN High Commissioner Condemns Killing of West Darf ..

UN High Commissioner Condemns Killing of West Darfur Governor - UN

2 minutes ago
 Netherlands to Commit 2% of GDP to Military Needs ..

Netherlands to Commit 2% of GDP to Military Needs at NATO Summit - Ministry

2 minutes ago
 France to push shipping carbon tax at finance summ ..

France to push shipping carbon tax at finance summit

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.