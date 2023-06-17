African Leaders Told Zelenskyy Necessary to End Conflict Promptly - Ramaphosa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) African leaders told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that it is necessary to end the ongoing conflict as soon as possible, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday in Kiev.

"Even when the conflict becomes the most intense, that is when peace should be made," Ramaphosa told a press conference, adding that it is better to end the conflict before everything is lost.

Ramaphosa added that African countries were ready to continue working on resolving the Ukrainian conflict.

"We, as the African countries. are prepared to participate in further engagement," Ramaphosa stated.

The president called Africa's initiative "the historic mission in a quest for peace," adding that one of the key elements is to listen to the positions of Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy has rejected the possibility of talks with Russia until it withdraws all troops, stating that any negotiations would only freeze the conflict.

In November 2022, Zelenskyy said in a video message to the G20 summit that Kiev did not want to sign a peace agreement that would be against its interests and which Moscow would allegedly "violate immediately after the signing." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Zelenskyy's statement, said that his words "absolutely confirm" Kiev's unwillingness to negotiate.