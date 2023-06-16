UrduPoint.com

African Mission Heard No Sirens Despite Air Alert In Kiev - S. African President's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 04:50 PM

African Mission Heard No Sirens Despite Air Alert in Kiev - S. African President's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Members of the African mission did not hear explosions or sirens in Kiev, despite air raid alerts and Western and Ukrainian media reports of explosions in the city, South African presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the delegation of African leaders that arrived in Ukraine allegedly went down to the shelter during an air raid.

"And we didn't hear any explosions. Instead, we saw people going on about their day leisurely. Everything seems normal from what we have experienced thus far," Magwenya tweeted.

