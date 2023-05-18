African Mission on Ukraine Plans to Visit Russia in Mid-June or Early July - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) An African mission with a piece initiative on Ukraine plans to visit Russia in mid-June or early July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy had both agreed to receive a mission of African leaders with their peace initiative on the Ukrainian conflict.

"As for President Ramaphosa's initiative - indeed he called President Putin and put forward this idea. The president said that he is always ready to talk to all our partners who are really interested in a stable situation in the world," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo, answering a question from a Sputnik correspondent.