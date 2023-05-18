UrduPoint.com

African Mission On Ukraine Plans To Visit Russia In Mid-June Or Early July - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 04:00 PM

African Mission on Ukraine Plans to Visit Russia in Mid-June or Early July - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) An African mission with a piece initiative on Ukraine plans to visit Russia in mid-June or early July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy had both agreed to receive a mission of African leaders with their peace initiative on the Ukrainian conflict.

"As for President Ramaphosa's initiative - indeed he called President Putin and put forward this idea. The president said that he is always ready to talk to all our partners who are really interested in a stable situation in the world," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo, answering a question from a Sputnik correspondent.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Visit Vladimir Putin July All From

Recent Stories

PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd ..

PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd electricity transmission line ..

39 minutes ago
 US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non- ..

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non-Immigrant Visa fees

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches f ..

Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches for suspects’ handover

2 hours ago
 FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious fre ..

FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious freedom in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

4 hours ago
 Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.