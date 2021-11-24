African nations cling to fossil fuels despite climate call

African oil and gas producers are likely to pay little heed to the mounting clamour to scrap fossil fuels, the biggest driver of the world's climate crisis

African oil and gas producers are likely to pay little heed to the mounting clamour to scrap fossil fuels, the biggest driver of the world's climate crisis.

Adding to the pressure, the UN climate summit in Glasgow this month called for greater efforts towards a "phasedown" of unhampered coal emissions and "inefficient fossil fuel subsidies." The call was diluted after hours of tortuous debate, but even so was historic. It marked the first time that a UN text made specific reference to the energy sources driving global heating.

But African producer nations may well turn a deaf ear to appeals for early curtailment of fossils.

Compared to giant polluters, they are small contributors to the greenhouse-gas problem -- and many argue that renouncing oil and gas at this point could cripple development and deepen poverty.

"Limiting the development of fossil-fuel projects and, in particular, natural gas projects, would have a profoundly negative impact on Africa," Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, whose country is Africa's major fossil-fuel producer, said recently.

Natural gas "is a crucial tool for lifting people out of poverty" in many African countries, he cautioned.

Osinbajo took up the well-versed argument that a global switchout from carbon-based fuels had to account for economic differences between countries.