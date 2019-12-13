African Nations Must Exceed NDC Targets to Face Climate Change Effects - Senegal Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

African nations must exceed their Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets and allocate more resources to fend off the negative effects of climate change, Senegal's Environment and Sustainable Development Minister Abdou Karim Sall told Sputnik Friday on the sidelines of the COP25 climate conference in Madird

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) African nations must exceed their Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets and allocate more resources to fend off the negative effects of climate change, Senegal 's Environment and Sustainable Development Minister Abdou Karim Sall told Sputnik Friday on the sidelines of the COP25 climate conference in Madird.

"The developed states believe we should have two to three percent [of budget allocated to NDC's], but the African states think we need to do more to allow developing states to be able to face the effects of climate change, notably in terms of adaptation," Sall said.

The minister acknowledged that the issue of contributions sparks plenty debate but reiterated that African interests are at the center of such requests.

"Like other Sahel countries, Senegal is very vulnerable to the effects of climate change notable in terms of forestation, soil degradation, plastic perils, which is something that has to be monitored nowadays," the minister added.

The minister cited Senegal's president Macky Sall's recent move to cancel a coal-fired power plant project in the seaside town of Bargny as an example of the country's commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement - in a move praised by international NGOs.