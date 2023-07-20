African Peace Initiative Authors Expect To Meet Putin At Russia-Africa Summit - Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Participants of the African peace initiative on Ukraine expect to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 28 at the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, a source close to the organization of the meeting told Sputnik on Thursday.
"It is highly likely that a multilateral meeting with the participants of the African initiative will take place on the evening of (July) 28," a source said.