Open Menu

African Peace Initiative Authors Expect To Meet Putin At Russia-Africa Summit - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

African Peace Initiative Authors Expect to Meet Putin at Russia-Africa Summit - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Participants of the African peace initiative on Ukraine expect to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 28 at the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, a source close to the organization of the meeting told Sputnik on Thursday.

"It is highly likely that a multilateral meeting with the participants of the African initiative will take place on the evening of (July) 28," a source said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg July

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first T ..

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first Test match

3 minutes ago
 Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047 ..

Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047m high Broad Peak

8 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheen ..

PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin series

16 minutes ago
 Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

2 hours ago
DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

4 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

5 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

6 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From World