African Peace Initiative Authors Expect to Meet Putin at Russia-Africa Summit - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Participants of the African peace initiative on Ukraine expect to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 28 at the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, a source close to the organization of the meeting told Sputnik on Thursday.

"It is highly likely that a multilateral meeting with the participants of the African initiative will take place on the evening of (July) 28," a source said.