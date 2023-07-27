Open Menu

African Peace Initiative Authors Hope To Soon Meet With Putin Again - African Union Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 05:10 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The creators of the African peace initiative on Ukraine expect to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg and hope to reach concrete results in the discussion on how to solve the Ukraine crisis, the chairman of the African Union, President of the Union of the Comoros Assoumani told Sputnik on Thursday.

 

"From what we have seen in the past couple of days is that the situation is getting worse. However, we are not going to give up. We have an opportunity to meet with president Putin to discuss and see how how we can find a way of getting concrete results," Assoumani said.

