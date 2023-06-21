African Peace Mission Dominates Talks Between South Africa, Netherlands, Denmark - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The African Peace Mission on the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic during the talks between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, media reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Dutch prime minister and his Danish counterpart arrived in South Africa on a joint working visit.

Ramaphosa updated Rutte and Frederiksen on the most recent developments in Russia and Ukraine, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) reported.

"Among other things, we called for de-escalation of fighting and for negotiations to commence with urgency, for the release of prisoners of war and return of children, for the greater humanitarian support and for the reconstruction to be prioritised," the South African leader was quoted as saying by the SABC.

Rutte said that he appreciated the opportunity to get a debrief about the Ukrainian conflict, as well as some insight concerning developments in Africa, the report said.

Frederiksen, in turn, said that democracies must cooperate in order to promote peace and stability, adding that cooperation is crucial for settling conflicts, according to the SABC.

Later, the Dutch prime minister said on Twitter that cooperation in green hydrogen technologies and the protection of international law were among the most important issues on the agenda.

A delegation of African leaders headed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, visited Russia on a peace mission and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to launch peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. The meeting followed the delegation's visit to Kiev.

After Russia started its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, South Africa took a neutral stance, urging the sides to the conflict to turn to negotiations and find a diplomatic solution.