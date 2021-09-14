African post-Covid plans must prioritise climate: study

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

African countries must put climate change at the heart of post-pandemic recovery efforts, a report by advocacy and environmental groups said Tuesday, adding green policy investment would boost the economy and society

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :African countries must put climate change at the heart of post-pandemic recovery efforts, a report by advocacy and environmental groups said Tuesday, adding green policy investment would boost the economy and society.

Countries across the continent are particularly exposed to the effects of a changing climate, including from increases in extreme weather disasters like floods and droughts.

The report, "Driving a Green and Sustainable post-Covid-19 Recovery in Africa", said Covid-19 had "clearly exacerbated these climate vulnerabilities" by reducing the resources available to adapt.

"A narrow focus on economic recovery that ignores climate change and the broader objectives of sustainable development will cost Africa more economic pain in the long run," it warned.

The report was published by Kenyan think tank Power Shift Africa, Nigerian environmental NGO Society for Planet and Prosperity, and Morocco-based advocacy and business development firm Positive Agenda Advisory.