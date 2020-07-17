MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus cases in Africa has surpassed 660,000 since the beginning of the outbreak, while the death toll from the disease has reached 14,386, the Regional Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Africa said on Friday.

"Over 663,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent - with more than 343,000 recoveries & 14,000 deaths," WHO tweeted.

South Africa registered 324,221 infections, while 85,771 cases were detected in Egypt since the outbreak. In Nigeria, 34,854 people having tested positive as of Friday. The highest number of COVID-related deaths reported in South Africa (4,120) and Algeria (1,052).

Matshidiso Moeti, the head of WHO Africa, warned in June that the coronavirus infection was accelerating and making its way from urban regions into the countrysides