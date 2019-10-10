African Stage of Andrei Stenin Contest Kicks Off in Cape Town

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest has relocated from Budapest to South Africa on Thursday, October 10

CAPE TOWN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest has relocated from Budapest to South Africa on Thursday, October 10.

One of the country's three major cities, Cape Town, is hosting this exhibition of the world's best young photographers for the fourth year. This time, the recently opened FORM gallery is the venue. Entrance to the exhibition is free and the photo show runs until October 24.

"As a company built to fulfil the needs of the ever-growing photographic community within Southern Africa, ORMS understands the importance of photographic work as a tool for sharing and promoting a global truth and community. We are proud to be hosting the Cape Town exhibition and working together to create a space of visibility not only for the young photojournalists but for the work itself," Mike Ormrod, the owner of FORM gallery, said during the opening ceremony.

About 50 photos are on display at the exhibition in Cape Town. They include the main themes of today's information flow such as issues of forced migration, preservation of ethnic identity, environmental problems, social volunteer movements and the others.

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. Its main goal is to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism. This contest is a platform for young photographers; talented, empathetic and open-minded, they draw our attention to people and events around us.