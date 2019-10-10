UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

African Stage Of Andrei Stenin Contest Kicks Off In Cape Town

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 10:00 PM

African Stage of Andrei Stenin Contest Kicks Off in Cape Town

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest has relocated from Budapest to South Africa on Thursday, October 10

CAPE TOWN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest has relocated from Budapest to South Africa on Thursday, October 10.

One of the country's three major cities, Cape Town, is hosting this exhibition of the world's best young photographers for the fourth year. This time, the recently opened FORM gallery is the venue. Entrance to the exhibition is free and the photo show runs until October 24.

"As a company built to fulfil the needs of the ever-growing photographic community within Southern Africa, ORMS understands the importance of photographic work as a tool for sharing and promoting a global truth and community. We are proud to be hosting the Cape Town exhibition and working together to create a space of visibility not only for the young photojournalists but for the work itself," Mike Ormrod, the owner of FORM gallery, said during the opening ceremony.

About 50 photos are on display at the exhibition in Cape Town. They include the main themes of today's information flow such as issues of forced migration, preservation of ethnic identity, environmental problems, social volunteer movements and the others.

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. Its main goal is to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism. This contest is a platform for young photographers; talented, empathetic and open-minded, they draw our attention to people and events around us.

Related Topics

Africa World Russia Company Young Budapest Cape Town South Africa October From Best

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours GITEX 2019

47 minutes ago

Israel May Decry Turkey for Syrian Offensive But H ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Lawmakers Say Country Should Never Renew C ..

2 minutes ago

Man commits suicide after killing woman in Sialkot ..

2 minutes ago

Empowered girls care better for families: Minister ..

10 minutes ago

US blacklists S. Africa's Gupta family over 'wides ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.