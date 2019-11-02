African States Interested in Creation of Joint Industrial Zone With Russia - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) African countries are interested in the project of a joint industrial zone with Russia, similar to the one being built in Egypt, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The construction of a Russian industrial zone right on the banks of the Suez Canal will be opened in the near future in Egypt. More than 20 large companies have already signed up as its future residents," Lavrov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Localization of production of Russian companies for Egypt and other countries of the African continent will be carried out there, the minister explained.

"Other countries in Africa, now south of Sahara, have expressed interest in a similar project," he added.

In May, Moscow and Cairo signed an intergovernmental agreement to establish the Russian industrial zone near the Suez Canal, but the idea had been in development since at least 2016. The aim of this industrial zone, which will cover a territory of 5.25 million square meters (56.5 million square feet), is to become a platform for Russian companies to expand into Egypt, Africa and the middle East.