African States With S.African Virus Variant Should Not Use AstraZeneca Vaccine - CDC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the health authority of the African Union, recommended on Thursday that the coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford be used in those member-states which have not reported cases of the South African virus strain.

On Monday, the South African government announced suspending the rollout of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine due to its "minimal protection" against the new variant, which is currently prevalent in the country.

"For now, the strategy is not to throw away 100 million doses but rather target countries ... which have not reported that specific variant," CDC Director John Nkengasong said at a virtual weekly briefing.

According to the official, seven African nations have so far reported cases of the South African variant, referred to as 501Y.V2.

"In the AstraZeneca study in South Africa, we believe that more needs to be done to gain more insights into how that vaccine is working vis-a-vis that variant," Nkengasong said.

The South African variant was first detected last October. Like the UK variant, detected approximately at the same time, it has proved to be more contagious than the original coronavirus strain, but data is lacking as to whether it is more deadly or causes worse symptoms.

