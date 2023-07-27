Open Menu

African Swine Fever Detected On Farm In Estonia, Over 9,000 Pigs To Be Culled - Tallinn

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 01:50 AM

African Swine Fever Detected on Farm in Estonia, Over 9,000 Pigs to Be Culled - Tallinn

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) African swine fever has been detected on a farm in Estonia's Polva County, and to prevent the disease from spreading, more than 9,000 animals will be culled, the chief regional Agriculture and food board official said on Wednesday.

"The Department of Agriculture and Food received information about the diseased pigs on Wednesday, July 26. Due to the epidemic, all over 9,000 pigs kept on the farm will be culled, since there is no cure for this disease," Inge Saavo said.

After all the animals are culled, the department will organize a complete disinfection of the premises of the farm, she said. Re-popualtion will become possible after some time after that.

Farm owners can apply for compensation for slaughtered pigs, the official said.

The most recent outbreak of African swine fever was detected in Voru County last week. A total of 116 pigs were culled.

African swine fever was first detected in 1903 in South Africa. In natural habitat, both domestic and wild pigs are susceptible to the disease. Infection occurs when healthy animals come into contact with sick ones. The disease does not pose a threat to human health, but it is extremely dangerous for animal husbandry, since it cannot be treated and vaccinated as of yet. The only way to stop the spread of the virus is through strict quarantine measures.

