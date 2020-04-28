African swine fever kills 61 pigs in Namibia

A total of 61 pigs have died of African swine fever (ASF) with over 190 pigs reported to have contracted the disease in northern Namibia, an official said Monday

Josephat Peter, chief veterinarian of Omusati region, has confirmed that the outbreak of the ASF in the northern part of Namibia was discovered last week.

"So far the disease has killed 61 pigs with close to 200 more reported to have contracted the disease," Peter said.

The veterinarian said the country is still compiling data to measure the impact of the outbreak.