African Swine Fever Resurfaces In Estonia After 2 Year Hiatus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 09:05 PM

New cases of African swine fever (ASF) were confirmed at the Pihlaka farm, a company based in northern Estonia, the Estonian Veterinary and Food Laboratory said

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) New cases of African swine fever (ASF) were confirmed at the Pihlaka farm, a company based in northern Estonia, the Estonian Veterinary and food Laboratory said.

The disease reached the European Union in 2014. The first case in Estonia was reported in 2015 and the last one in 2019. Over these years the fight against AFS cost the Estonian government 10 million Euros ($11.8 million).

"Since the disease, induced by the virus, is incurable, some two thousand swine will be eliminated, and the farm buildings will be fully disinfected.

The company can request compensation for the killed animals," the laboratory said.

ASF is a viral disease of domestic pigs and wild boar that can lead to high mortality, causing considerable economic damage from production losses. The main economic influence of this virus comes from its radical control measures, as well as the ban on international trade of live animals and meat products.

