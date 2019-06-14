UrduPoint.com
African Union Aims To Form Transitional Process In Sudan By June 30 - US Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:16 PM

The African Union hopes to establish a transitional process by June 30 to resolve the political crisis in Sudan, US Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy said in a conference call with reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The African Union hopes to establish a transitional process by June 30 to resolve the political crisis in Sudan, US Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy said in a conference call with reporters on Friday.

"We also need to focus on the African Union that called for the formation of a transitional process, I'll say by June 30," Nagy said.

Nagy emphasized that the African Union and Ethiopia will be crucial as mediators, and that the United States would not play an up-front role in resolving the conflict.

Months of anti-government protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. Then-President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned. However, the protests have continued, with the demonstrators demanding that the military hand over power to a new civilian government.

