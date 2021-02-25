African Union Approves Emergency Use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The African Union has authorized the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the chief of the bloc's health agency announced on Thursday.

"The Africa CDC [Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention] regulatory task force has now approved the emergency listing of two versions of AstraZeneca vaccines: the Oxford vaccine, that is the one produced in South Korea, and the second in India," Africa CDC Director Dr. John Nkengasong said.

The work is now underway to ensure safe vaccination across the region.

"We continue to work with countries to support them on safe vaccination administration. Very important training on COVID-19 vaccination by Africa CDC will be starting very, very soon," Nkengasong added.

Earlier in February, the Africa CDC recommended against using the AstraZeneca vaccine in those member states that have reported coronavirus cases of the South African variant, after the shot showed its limited efficacy against the strain.