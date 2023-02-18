African Union Assembly Set to Kick Off 36th Session in Ethiopia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The 36th ordinary session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) will start at the headquarters in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, on Saturday.

The participants of the two-day meeting are expected to discuss the progress in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and agree on measures to improve the world's largest free trade area, one of the flagship projects of Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want.

The participants will also touch upon regional security, climate change, trade and energy issues, AU institutional reforms, new appointments to various AU bodies, as well as the possibility of the AU becoming a permanent member of the G20.

The current AU Chair Senegalese President Macky Sall is expected to hand over the chairmanship of the AU to the Comoros.