African Union Calls for Facilitating Delivery of Grain to Continent

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The African Union calls on all participants of the grain deal to facilitate delivery of Russian and Ukrainian grain to the continent, Chairman of African Union and President of Comoros Azali Assoumani said on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian crisis is having a serious impact on the situation, so resolving this crisis will save a large number of people who depend on food supplies ... Therefore, we appeal to all participants in the process with a big request to facilitate the delivery of both Russian and Ukrainian grain to our countries. We are ready to cooperate with Russia in all sectors to ensure peace and security on the continent," Assoumani said at the Russia-Africa summit.