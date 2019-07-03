African Union Calls for Independent Probe Into Airstrike on Refugee Camp Near Tripoli

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairperson of the African Union Commission, announced on Wednesday that the African Union had denounced the recent airstrike that hit a refugee camp near Tripoli amid the Libyan National Army 's (LNA) offensive and called for an independent probe into the tragedy.

According to the UN mission in Libya, 44 people died and 130 got injured as a result of the airstrike in a suburb of the Libyan capital late on Tuesday.

"The Chairperson further demands for an independent investigation to be conducted to ensure that those responsible for this horrific crime of innocent civilians, be brought to account," the statement said.

On April 4, Khalifa Haftar, the LNA commander, ordered his forces to begin an offensive against Tripoli in order to "rescue it from terrorists." Most recently, the LNA's Air Force has conducted a few bombardments of positions of various armed groups in different districts of Tripoli.

Since the overthrow and killing of Libya's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been gripped by conflict. Libya is now divided between two governments, with the eastern part controlled by the LNA, and the western part governed by by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).