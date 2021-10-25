UrduPoint.com

African Union Calls For Resuming Consultations Between Sudan's Military, Civilians

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat called on Monday for resuming consultations between Sudan's military and civilians and for releasing all the arrested political leaders.

"Mahamat has learned with deep dismay of the serious development of the current situation in Sudan, which has resulted, among other things, in the arrest of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdock and other civilian officials. The Chairperson calls for the immediate resumption of consultations between civilians and military within the framework of the Political Declaration and the Constitutional Decree ...The Chairperson further calls for the release of all arrested political leaders and the necessary strict respect of human rights," the African Union said in a statement.

