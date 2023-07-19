African Union Calls for Resumption of Grain, Fertilizer Supplies From Ukraine, Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat urged on Tuesday the parties to the grain deal to resume the supply of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine and Russia to Africa.

On Monday, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired as Russia did not extend its participation. Moscow has been repeatedly critical of the fact that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia had not been fulfilled.

"I regret the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative for which the African Union had been an early advocate.

I urge parties to resolve any issues to resume the continued safe passage of grains and fertiliser from Ukraine and Russia to where it is needed, particularly in Africa," Mahamat said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is now in contact with partners from Africa on the issue of grain and fertilizers supply and will continue the discussion during the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg later this month.