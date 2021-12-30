UrduPoint.com

African Union Calls On Somali Leaders To Engage In Dialogue To Address Political Tension

Published December 30, 2021

African Union Calls on Somali Leaders to Engage in Dialogue to Address Political Tension

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, issued a statement on Somalia on Thursday urging the Somali authorities to engage in dialogue toward curbing the political crisis in the country.

On Monday, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo suspended Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble from his duties as he was under investigation for suspected corruption. The prime minister's office called the decision a "failed coup d'etat." Several former Somali presidents condemned Mohamed's actions. The American and British embassies called on all sides to de-escalate tensions. Roble accused the president of trying to sabotage upcoming elections to remain in office and urged the armed forces to report directly to the government.

"The Chairperson... is following with deep concern the serious current political tension in Somalia... appeals for utmost restraint and calls for continued engagements and dialogue between the President and Prime Minister to find a political solution to this present situation," the statement said.

According to the statement, the African Union reaffirms its commitment "to scale up support towards durable peace and stable polity in Somalia."

In September, the president suspended the prime minister amid a disagreement over the dismissal of the national intelligence chief, which Roble deemed unconstitutional. A month later, however, the parties settled their differences and agreed to speed up preparations for legislative elections. In early May, Roble was given full authority to organize and conduct elections for the lower chamber of parliament, scheduled for October 1 and November 20, which never materialized.

Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of Siad Barre's dictatorship. The international community recognized the Federal government as the only legitimate authority in the country, which controls the capital Mogadishu and several other areas. The rest of Somalia is controlled by unrecognized state entities or self-governed, including the unrecognized Republic of Somaliland in the north and the autonomous Puntland region in the east.

