African Union Cargo Plane Carrying Food, Medicine Crashes In Central Somalia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:03 PM

A chartered plane carrying food and medical supplies and operated by the African Union (AU) crashed in the central Somalian region of Hiran on Tuesday, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) A chartered plane carrying food and medical supplies and operated by the African Union (AU) crashed in the central Somalian region of Hiran on Tuesday, media reported.

According to the Somali Guardian news outlet, the plane was operated by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

The plane crashed in the town of Beledweyne. The pilot and two assistants have survived the fall.

The cause of the accident remains unknown.

Meanwhile, Somalia's Radio Garowe reported that the plane was carrying supplies for AMISOM troops.

